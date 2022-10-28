Former Kane County sergeant sentenced for sexually harassing jail staff

A former Kane County sergeant will spend nearly six months in the same jail he once worked at after pleading guilty to sexually harassing jail employees.

On Friday, 50-year-old Russell H. Norris, of Montgomery, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal sexual assault and battery.

Between January 2018 and June 2020, officials say Norris made unlawful and offensive physical contact with four Kane County Jail employees.

At the time of the incidents, Norris was a supervisor in the Corrections Division and held the rank of sergeant.

Each incident occurred during work hours, officials said.

Norris was sentenced to 180 days in the Kane County Jail and 30 months of probation. He must also register as a sex offender for 10 years, and pay the victims restitution for expenses they incurred.

"Everyone has a right to be, and should be, free from harassment and offensive behavior while at work. This resolution was reached only after receiving the input from the victims. Their well-being and best interests were a paramount concern to our office, as was holding the defendant accountable for his criminal actions. It is my hope that with the resolution of the criminal case, these victims can move forward in a healthy manner. Their bravery in coming forward is to be applauded," Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney William Engerman said in a statement.

Norris had worked for the Kane County Sheriff's Office from July 13, 1998, until he resigned on August 3, 2020.