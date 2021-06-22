Former Markham mayor gets 2 years in prison for $300,000 bribery scheme

The former mayor of Markham was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday for taking part in a $300,000 bribery scheme while in office in the financially struggling suburb.

David Webb Jr., 73, who served as mayor from 2001 to 2017, told federal prosecutors he took bribes from contractors doing business with the city because of his gambling problem.

Webb himself alerted federal authorities about the scheme, which involved campaign contributions, shell companies and cash stuffed into coffee cups.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and testified at the criminal trials of two developers.

The sentence was shorter than the 4 1/2 years sought by prosecutors. Webb’s attorneys had asked that he be placed on home confinement.

