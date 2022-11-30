Former mayoral challenger wants campaign contribution from Chicago Fire owner to Lightfoot investigated

Former mayoral challenger Ray Lopez want's Chicago's Ethics Board and Inspector General to investigate a campaign contribution to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The $25,000 donation came from billionaire Joe Mansueto, who owns the Chicago Fire.

Lopez says the money was accepted two months after Mayor Lightfoot pushed through a zoning change, which allowed the soccer club to build an $80 million training center on Chicago Housing Authority land on the Near West Side.

Lopez believes there may have been a violation of the city's ethics ordinance, a sentiment that public housing advocates shared during a news conference Wednesday morning.

"That ain't right. That ain't right. So we're here to make sure – to let this owner of the investment firm and Chicago Fire soccer team that we're not done," Lopez said.

The ABLA homes on the Near West Side were demolished with a plan to rebuild 775 public housing units.

So far, only 245 have been put there.

FOX 32 received the following statement from Christina Freundlich, who is a spokesperson for Mayor Lightfoot:

"Mr. Mansueto has been a socially responsible leader in Chicago’s business community, investing in our neighborhoods and supporting a range of philanthropic initiatives. We are proud to have his support for our grassroots campaign. Government decision-making is firewalled from political campaign activities, and our team executes a rigorous vetting process on every contribution to ensure we have complied with all campaign finance rules and laws."