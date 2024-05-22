Cleaning crew worker stabs girlfriend at Portillo's in Elmhurst

A man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend while they were cleaning a Portillo's restaurant Wednesday morning in suburban Elmhurst.

Around 5:30 a.m., the man and two women were working as part of a subcontracted cleaning crew at the Portillo's at 155 S. Route 83, according to police. The 32-year-old attacked one of the women, who police said was his domestic partner, with two "large knives" while the restaurant was closed.

Both women managed to escape the restaurant and flagged down a passing motorist to call for help. The victim suffered a minor injury.

Officers failed to make contact with the man inside the restaurant and officers with the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team assisted Elmhurst police at the scene.

Police entered the restaurant around 8:30 a.m. and found the suspect suffering from a self-inflicted injury. Paramedics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

The Elmhurst Crossing shopping center was closed until roughly 9:30 a.m.

The suspect remains in Elmhurst police custody while he is hospitalized.