Circle K offering up to 40 cents off per gallon of gas at some Illinois locations ahead of Memorial Day

Circle K is offering customers a chance to save as they head into the Memorial Day weekend.

On Thursday, the convenience store will hold its popular Circle K Fuel Day in Chicago and nationwide. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the chain will reduce fuel prices by up to 40 cents per gallon, with the discount automatically applied at the pump.

"As many consider this holiday weekend the unofficial start of summer, we are excited to bring all of our valued customers, new and old, some great savings at the pump," said Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels, for Circle K. "We are also proud to recognize the true meaning of Memorial Day, through our support of our non-profit partner, the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, during this event."

In honor of Memorial Day, Circle K will donate 10 percent of the profits from fuel sales during Fuel Day to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. This organization provides college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

Additionally, customers can get any size Polar Pop or Froster for just 79 cents all summer long at Circle K, America’s Thirst Stop.

Over 5,500 Circle K locations across the U.S. are participating in Circle K Fuel Day. To find out if your local Circle K is participating, visit circlek.com/fuelday.