Tiffany Henyard applauded • Holiday weeked gas discount • Cook County Jail drug smugglers busted

Thornton Township Supervisor and Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard hosted a "Township Talk" meeting on Wednesday, where around 30 residents gathered to discuss various community issues.

Henyard and her staff highlighted upcoming events and resources available for seniors and struggling families, but the primary focus of the meeting was on property taxes and township finances. Henyard demonstrated to residents how their property taxes have increased each year, contrary to suggestions by some local mayors.

Staffers distributed a financial breakdown of the township's finances from 2017 to the present. Henyard's team claimed that the township was previously in a deficit but now boasts a $6 million surplus under her administration.

The meeting came one day after FOX 32's Dane Placko reported alleged misappropriation of funds by Henyard. According to credit card records obtained by FOX 32, Henyard spent more than $9,100 on a trip to Washington D.C. in January for a U.S. Conference of Mayors. The expenses, charged to a Thornton Township credit card, included conference fees, plane tickets for Henyard and her assistant Keith Freeman, hotel rooms, and a rental car.

Circle K offering up to 40 cents off per gallon of gas at some Illinois locations ahead of Memorial Day

Circle K is offering customers a chance to save as they head into the Memorial Day weekend.

On Thursday, the convenience store will hold its popular Circle K Fuel Day in Chicago and nationwide. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the chain will reduce fuel prices by up to 40 cents per gallon, with the discount automatically applied at the pump.

"As many consider this holiday weekend the unofficial start of summer, we are excited to bring all of our valued customers, new and old, some great savings at the pump," said Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels, for Circle K. "We are also proud to recognize the true meaning of Memorial Day, through our support of our non-profit partner, the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, during this event."

In honor of Memorial Day, Circle K will donate 10 percent of the profits from fuel sales during Fuel Day to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. This organization provides college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

4 charged in Cook County Jail drug smuggling attempt

Four individuals, including one inmate, are facing felony charges for allegedly attempting to smuggle drug-soaked paper into the Cook County Jail.

Brandy Frazier, 23, and Leroy Carter, 42, were arrested Tuesday after officials said they tried to deliver drug-soaked paper to an inmate during a local hospital visit in March. Investigators had learned that a 26-year-old inmate directed Frazier to leave the contraband in a hospital bathroom for retrieval.

Sheriff's police said they confronted Frazier and Carter at the hospital on March 5, discovering three pieces of drug-soaked paper on Carter. The paper tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

Frazier and Carter face charges including possession of a controlled substance and attempting to introduce contraband into a penal institution. They were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Cicadas in Chicagoland: Why some communities are buzzing while others are silent

We are finally seeing and hearing the cicadas here in the Chicagoland area.

But, you may have noticed they're not everywhere.

Some communities can't escape the cicadas, while other communities just down the road can't find a single one.

We talked to an expert from the University of Illinois to get a better understanding of how that's possible.

Today's weather forecast

What else we are watching today

Chicago’s longest-running farmers market on the Daley Plaza kicks off at 7a.m. today and runs weekly through October 24, featuring more than 40 vendors.

Wayfair opens its first-ever large store in Wilmette with a 10 a.m. grand opening in Edens Plaza located at 3232 Lake Avenue.

The Cubs look to take the series finale against the Braves. The Cubs won the series opener but lost 9-2 last night. First pitch is at 1:20 p.m. at the Friendly Confines.

The White Sox start a new series with the Orioles tonight at 6:40 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field. The South Siders are coming off a three-game series with the Blue Jays where they only won one game.

When is Memorial Day traffic the worst? AAA shares best times to drive

Nearly 44 million travelers are expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend, a 4% increase over last year, according to AAA.

AAA said the estimated number includes those heading at least 50 miles or more from home between May 23 and May 27, 2024. The 2024 estimation comes close to matching 2005’s record of 44 million Memorial Day travelers, according to the motor club association.

"We haven’t seen Memorial Day weekend travel numbers like these in almost 20 years," Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement.

"We’re projecting an additional one million travelers this holiday weekend compared to 2019, which not only means we’re exceeding pre-pandemic levels but also signals a very busy summer travel season ahead," Twidale added.