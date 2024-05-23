Investigation underway in Wood Dale after multiple shots fired

Police are investigating after shots were fired in a Chicago suburb early Thursday.

At about 4:06 a.m., Wood Dale police officers responded to the 100 block of Division Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers determined that multiple shots were fired in the area and recovered several shell casings.

No victims were located at the scene. Police said there was no active threat to the public.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Investigations Division at 630-766-2060, extension 4.