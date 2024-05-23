Metra MD-W train fatally strikes pedestrian in Bartlett, extensive delays expected

A Metra Milwaukee District West train struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday morning, causing "extensive delays" in suburban Bartlett.

The inbound #2202 train hit the pedestrian around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Western and Railroad avenues by the Bartlett station, according to police. The pedestrian has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Metra police were called to the scene to investigate.

Metra alerted riders that extensive delays are expected. For more information, head over to the Metra train tracker for the latest alerts.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.