Edgewater shooting leaves 2 wounded, 1 seriously

Two men were hospitalized in a shooting Wednesday night in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The men, 20 and 23, were shot in an alley just before 8 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Kenmore Avenue, according to police.

The 23-year-old was shot once in the chest and the 20-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Both victims self-transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital where they were listed in serious and fair condition, respectively, police said.

They were later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for further treatment.

Police said both victims were uncooperative in the investigation.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.