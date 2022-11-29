Former Medline employees file suit in Chicago over being fired for refusing Covid-19 vaccine

A Northfield-based medical supply company is being sued by former employees who were fired for refusing Covid-19 vaccines.

The lawsuit against Medline Industries was filed this month in federal court in Chicago.

Seven former Medline employees claim the company denied "virtually all" religious and medical exemption requests in violation of Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Earlier this year, Northshore University HealthSystem agreed to pay more than $10 million to resolve a lawsuit over its vaccine mandate.