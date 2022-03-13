Former President Barack Obama has COVID, says he has a scratchy throat but feels fine otherwise

Former President Barack Obama announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Twitter, the former president said: "I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

