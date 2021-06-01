Former President Obama surprises youth football team in Chicago
CHICAGO - Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday surprised a youth football team on Chicago’s South Side.
After congratulating the team on a successful season, President Obama encouraged the kids to have a safe and fun summer.
The Chicago Southside Wolfpack is a youth football team made up of Chicago Public Schools students, ranging in age from 8-years-old to 16-years-old.
Players and coaches said they are eager to play at the new track and field being built in Jackson Park, which will also be home to the Obama Presidential Center.
Following Obama's visit with the kids, the former president also took part in a meeting among South Side small business owners to discuss ways to leverage the expected boost in tourism that his presidential center will bring.
The meeting was held at the popular coffee shop South Shore Brew.