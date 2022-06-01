Former Secret Service agent who was shot protecting Reagan weighs in on Hinckley's release

The man who shot President Ronald Reagan has been granted full freedom by a federal judge.

"Some would say in a perfect world he should never come out, but that's not our system of justice. Our system of justice is rehabilitation," said former Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy.

Caught in the crossfire back in 1981, McCarthy – who recently retired as police chief in Orland Park – has something to say about John Hinckley’s release.

Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity. He has spent more than two decades in a Washington mental health facility.

As of 2003, the 67-year-old has been allowed more time in the community.

Hinckley claims he attempted to assassinate President Reagan to impress Jodie Foster.

McCarthy, who took a bullet to the abdomen that day, says he hopes the judge is making the right decision.

"The doctors providing his treatment – seems as everything has worked up to now. But they better be right because we cannot risk losing presidents to assassinations. That is a risk to democracy," McCarthy said.

Hinckley will reside in Williamsburg, Virginia, about three hours from the White House.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the judge said Hinckley has not shown signs of active mental illness in decades.

Hinckley will be a free man on June 15, 2022.