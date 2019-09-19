Former student charged with posting threats to Ridgewood H.S. in Norridge

article

A Northwest Side man has been charged with a shooting threat to Ridgewood High School in northwest suburban Norridge earlier this week.

Jonathan Reyes, 18, is accused of making a social media post that showed him “making a verbal threat to shoot at the school,” according to a statement from Norridge police. A second post showed him holding a handgun.

Reyes, who lives in Albany Park, is charged with one felony count each of disorderly conduct and possession of a defaced firearm, Norridge Police Deputy Chief Wayne Schober said. He is a former student at the school, 7500 W. Montrose Ave.

Police were notified about the posts about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Schober. Investigators learned Reyes was on his way to a home in the 4000 block of Oleander Avenue in Norridge and confirmed he was inside by 2 p.m.

Officers found a gun during a partial search of the house but decided to back out as a precaution because they didn’t know where Reyes was, Schober said. A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene and he was eventually taken into custody by 7:45 p.m.

Two other 18-year-old men inside the home, Luke Jones and Aries Sanders, were also taken into custody and charged with a felony count each of obstructing justice by furnishing false information, Schober said.

All are expected to appear in court for bail hearings Thursday at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.

