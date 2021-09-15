Former Lemont high school worker sentenced to less than a year in prison for sexually exploiting students

A mother describes the sentence handed down to a man who worked at a Lemont high school, and took advantage of his position to sexually exploit female students, as a "slap on the wrist."

Alejandro Martinez, 30, was sentenced in a plea agreement to 364 days in jail, which is essentially time already served. This means, Martinez will be released in the next couple of days.

Martinez was working as an IT contractor at Lemont High School when he was charged in 2018 with sending sexually explicit pictures of himself to at least four female students, and coercing some of the girls to send pictures to him, believing he was a teenage boy.

Police also found hundreds of images of child pornography on his phone.

While Martinez was out on bond for those charges, he was arrested again for sending explicit pictures of himself via Snapchat to an 11-year-old girl.

Two of his victims read victim impact statement in court Wednesday, and the mother of one of the girls read the letter for FOX 32

"I was barely 15-years-old when you preyed on my innocence and vulnerability," the mother read. "You lied, saying you were a new student, looking for some friends, and as a 15-year-old that was so believable."

Martinez also received three years probation.