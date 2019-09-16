Former suburban teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting students

article

A former teacher in northwest suburban Carpentersville has pleaded guilty to charges that she sexually assaulted two of her former students.

Lindsey P. Anderson, 31, faces between four and 22 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to a count of criminal sexual assault and a count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said that Anderson sexually assaulted the boys, who were younger than 18 at the time, between July 2013 and May 2015.

At the time of the assaults, Anderson worked at Carpentersville Middle School and coached at Dundee-Crown High School, prosecutors said. She allegedly took advantage of her prior relationship to the victims as their teacher, prosecutors said.

Anderson, who lives in Geneva, has been free on a $10,000 bond, prosecutors said. Her sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 6.