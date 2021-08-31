Former Trump staffer Catalina Lauf promoting anti-vaccine rally at hospital in suburban Chicago

Former Trump staffer Catalina Lauf, who is running for Congress against Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ottawa), is promoting an anti-vaccine rally scheduled in suburban Chicago Tuesday.

The anti-vaccine rally will be held at 11 a.m. at Advocate Aurora Sherman Hospital in Elgin at 11 a.m.

A flyer for the event shared by Lauf on social media says: "Join Us In The Fight For Our Rights! Say NO To The Mandate!!! Advocate Aurora employees need your help! We are being threatened with termination if we do not comply with getting the experimental covid-19 vaccine. This goes against a basic human right to refuse medication or treatment. Please stand by our healthcare professionals as they have been for you!

Advocate Aurora, like most hospitals in the United States, is requiring employees to get vaccinated for the health and safety of themselves, patients and colleagues.

