Kinzinger praises ex-military who risked their lives to secretly save Afghans in 'Pineapple Express'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ottawa) praised the former U.S. military members who have rescued more than 500 Afghan citizens in an operation they called "Pineapple Express."

"They're going to be heroes and movies are going to be made some day," Kinzinger said in an interview on FOX 32's Good Day Chicago.

The rescue started with veterans determined not to leave an ex-Afghan commando behind. He had helped the U.S. military and was being threatened.

Eventually, the group rescued more than 500 people, including children, before their cover was blown. Members of the group used the code word "pineapple" and showed pictures of pineapples on their phones to clear the way for the refugees to get through official U.S. military blockades.

We don't leave people behind. That's an American code," Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger said that the situation troops and refugees are leaving behind is a volatile one.

"All you have to do is see these things like Operation Pineapple Express, these retired special forces members that are in there getting their friends out, those are the great things about America."

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP