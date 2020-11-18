Formerly incarcerated suburban man now mentors others who want a second chance at life

A south suburban man went from incarceration to becoming a mentor for other men who needed a second chance at life.

Julian Sherman is using every aspect of his life to touch those who may be struggling, and he has advice for anyone who has lost direction or hope.

Sherman returned to his old neighborhood in Altgeld Gardens to hand out boxes of food.

This is where Sherman's day began, and it's where his life changed.

"I didn't start doing all that I do until after this program. This program, it introduced me to that world of helping others,” said Sherman.

Sherman is a welding instructor at Chicagoland Prison Outreach. The organization gives free vocational training to ex-convicts, preparing them for a life after prison.

"We are in the business of recidivism reduction and violence reduction, and what we're seeing with our students is they're putting down crime and picking up careers,” said Corey Buchanan, the Chicagoland Prison Outreach Executive Director.

The program helped Sherman find a job, get an apartment and buy a car; all things that are very tough to do with a criminal record.

"And I know that there's a lot of guys out here that would love to be able to do that and not have to look over their shoulder worrying about the police or the other guys that want to stick you up or anything. It's a lot of hope out here,” said Sherman.

Back in his old neighborhood, Sherman is driven to spread that hope. As a kid he used to steal bikes. Now, he delivers donated bikes to neighborhood kids.

"If there's a will, there's a way. . . I have everything that I want now. I'm happy. I'm content,” said Sherman.

In their 26 year history, the Chicagoland Prison Outreach has helped thousands of men and women gain careers in welding and carpentry, and it is free. They are currently enrolling new students.

Go to www.cpoministries.org for more information.