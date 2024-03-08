Fortnite servers down: Users experience hours-long outage

No, it's not just you – Fortnite users are experiencing an outage as they try to play the popular online game.

The game's officials confirmed Friday that the server is down.

Fortnite's officials announced developers are working to bring the game back online. The game's officials said players will be able to pre-download an updated version of v29.00 in about 5 hours, which @FortniteStatus said at about 1 p.m.

The announcement came as the game's officials confirmed the outage a little before 6:15 a.m. PT. At the time of the early-morning announcement, Fortnite said it needed to extend downtime at least eight additional hours.

Officials also warned Android players may see a "device not supported." Fortnite said the said message is an error and will be fixed once the "next version of Fortnite is available for download."

According to Downdetector, a website that takes in reports from users experiencing an apparent outage, nearly 2,500 users say they are going through problems playing Fortnite.

Fortnite Status, the game's maintenance social media page, did not give an approximate timing during its 1 p.m. update on when the game's server would return to normal.