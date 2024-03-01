Foster puppy stolen out of backyard in Antioch

article

A foster puppy was stolen out of a backyard in Antioch Wednesday night.

According to the Heartland Animal Shelter, a three-and-a-half-month-old black lab/shepherd puppy was near West Highland Avenue and Woodland Avenue in the subdivision behind Bootleggers Bar and Grill off Grass Lake Road.

The puppy is named Buzz and was last seen being put in a gray Jeep Wrangler Sahara.

Any information or sightings of Buzz can be emailed to dogs@heartlandanimalshelter.org or you can call 847-296-6400 ext. 1003.