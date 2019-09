article

A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing for more than two weeks from East Garfield Park on the West Side has been found.

Shania Little, 13, was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 2900 block of West Walnut Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Police canceled the alert Wednesday, stating that she had been located safely. Further details were not provided.