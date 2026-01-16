Four charged with fleeing police in DuPage County within 9 hours: prosecutors

The Brief Four people were charged with fleeing police in separate incidents across DuPage County within a roughly nine-hour span, involving pursuits in Addison, Bensenville, Elmhurst, and Glen Ellyn. The cases include alleged high-speed chases, crashes, and traffic violations; three of the suspects remain in jail, while one was released, with court dates scheduled in February. Prosecutors say fleeing-and-eluding cases have surged in DuPage County, rising 159% from 2020 to 2025, calling the increase "completely unacceptable."



Four people were charged with fleeing police in unrelated incidents within 9 hours of each other, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

On Thursday, police in Addison, Benseville, Elmhurst, and Glen Ellyn arrested the individuals after they ran from officers.

What we know:

On Thursday around 10:41 p.m., Breyanna Matthews, 26, of DeKalb, allegedly fled from a Glen Ellyn police officers after she drove over a curb and struck a fire hydrant causing more than $300 in damage, according to police.

Matthews has been charged with one felony count of aggravated fleeing police, as well as misdemeanor traffic offenses including driving with a suspended license, disobeying a traffic control device, improper lane usage, and driving without insurance. She was released at the scene.

Her next court date is scheduled for Feb. 19.

On Thursday around 11:40 p.m., Eduardo Nieves, 23, of Bensenville, allegedly fled Bensenville police at speeds of about 81 MPH in a 30-MPH zone, according to police. Police ended the pursuit as he entered I-290 eastbound due to safety concerns. Police later learned Nieves returned to DuPage County, and officers used a spike-stripe to stop his car. He was finally taken into custody at his home.

Nieves is also charged with misdemeanor and traffic offenses including attempted fleeing police, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, speeding 35+ over the limit, disobeying traffic control device, and driving without insurance.

Nieves will remain in jail while he awaits his next court date on Feb. 9.

(DuPage County State's Attorney)

On Thursday around 2:58 pm., Michael Tricoci, 23, of Lombard, allegedly fled Addison police as the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Lake Street, according to police. Tricoci allegedly fled police at speeds of about 80 MPH in a 35-MPH zone, weaving in and out of traffic, and veering into oncoming traffic. Tricoci was arrested after he crashed into a semi-truck, according to police.

Tricoci has been charged with fleeing police, speeding over 35 MPH over the limit, reckless driving, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, improper lane usage, disobeying a stop sign, disobeying a traffic control signal, and driving without insurance.

Tricoci will remain in jail while he awaits his next court date on Feb. 9.

On Wednesday around 10:48 p.m., Jamal Turner, 26, of Chicago, allegedly fled Elmhurst police near Church Street and I-294 when police attempted to pull him over for not having a front license plate. According to police, Turner entered I-294 and was speeding at 60 MPH in a construction zone. Due to safety concerns, police ended the pursuit.

On Thursday, Turner's vehicle was found in Villa Park by Elmhurst Police and Turner was arrested. Along with fleeing police, Turner is also charged with driving with a suspend license, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, no front license plate, and driving without insurance.

Turner will remain in jail until his next court date on Feb. 9.

What they're saying:

"In 2020, DuPage County recorded a combined 158 cases of Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer. Since that time, we have seen an alarming increase in these numbers resulting in 409 cases recorded in 2025, a 159% increase," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. This staggering increase is completely unacceptable. Law enforcement in DuPage County is determined to aggressively, yet safely, do what is necessary to apprehend those who unnecessarily put not only their life, but the lives of the officers involved and thousands of innocent motorists at great risk."