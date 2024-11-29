Four hospitalized after Thanksgiving crash near Woodstock

The Brief Four people, including two children, were hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash near Woodstock Thursday evening. One vehicle overturned; the other driver declined medical treatment. Charles Road was closed for an hour as crews cleared debris.



Four people, including two children, were taken to an area hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening near Woodstock.

The crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Charles Road and North Queen Anne Road in unincorporated Woodstock, according to the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District.

Emergency crews found two heavily damaged vehicles west of the intersection. One vehicle had overturned, while the other remained upright. All occupants exited the vehicles before responders arrived.

Four people from the overturned vehicle — two adults and two children — were transported to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle declined medical treatment at the scene.

Following the crash, Charles Road was closed for nearly an hour in both directions as firefighters assisted with removing crash debris from the road.

"Considering all the circumstances surrounding the crash, this was the best possible outcome. It’s reassuring to know that both children were properly secured in their seats, which undoubtedly contributed to their safety," Woodstock fire and rescue officials said.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.