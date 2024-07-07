Four Northwest Side businesses burglarized within two hours, suspects sought: police

Four Northwest Side businesses were burglarized within two hours, and Chicago police are seeking the public's help to find the suspects.

The burglaries happened within two hours on the same day. The specific times and locations are shared below:

3:08 a.m., June 30, in the 2400 block of West Division Street

4:41 a.m., June 30, in the 2500 block of West Kedzie Avenue

4:47 a.m., June 30, in the 3100 block of West Armitage Avenue

4:53 a.m., June 30, in the 2600 block of West Division Street

The four suspects are accused of using a tire iron to break glass doors of businesses to get inside and steal cash, safes and electronics, according to CPD.

After the burglaries, the suspects left in a four-door, black Infiniti sedan.

Police said the suspects are between 16-25 years of age and wore dark clothing, masks and gloves at the time of the crimes.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area 5 at 312-74-7394.