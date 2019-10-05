Four people injured in crash in South Loop

Four people were injured, including a pedestrian, in a crash Saturday in the South Loop.

About 3:20 p.m., a car and a SUV collided at Roosevelt Road and Canal Street, causing the SUV to roll over on its side, a Chicago fire spokesperson said.

A 20-year-old woman who was standing near the crash was struck by one of the vehicles and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

Three people who were riding in the vehicles were also hospitalized, officials said. A woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and a man and woman were taken to Rush University Medical Center. All three were listed in fair-to-serious condition.