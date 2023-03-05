Four people robbed in Chicago's River North and Streeterville neighborhoods in one day

Chicago police said four people were robbed in the city's River North and Streeterville neighborhoods on Sunday morning.

Police said that in each robbery, two to four suspects approach the victims on the street and threaten them with weapons. After stealing the victims' stuff, they run off or hop into a red SUV.

The robberies happened on Sunday morning at these locations:

North Dearborn near Ohio

North Dearborn near Illinois

East Ohio near Columbus

East Grand near Rush

Police detectives are looking for information and can be reached at (312) 744-8263.