Four people robbed in the Loop

Police are warning the public about a string of robberies that occurred this month in The Loop.

In each case, the suspects engaged people in physical altercations and took their property, Chicago police said. A person was walking to the bus in one incident, and another happened at a park near a CTA train stop.

In one incident, a black handgun was displayed, police said.

The robberies happened:

At 10 p.m. Oct. 15 in the first block of East Roosevelt Road

At 10:05 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue

At 9 p.m. Oct. 23 in the first block of East Roosevelt Road

At 2:40 a.m. Oct. 25 in the first block of East Roosevelt Road

The suspects in one case were three males. One was 17 to 19 years old, 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds. The other two were 17-years-old.

In another case, four suspects were described, police said. Two were males 15 to 18-years old; one was six feet tall, 150 pounds and had a fade hairstyle. The other was 5-foot7. They were accompanied by two females 15 to 18-years old. One was five feet tall and 130 pounds with medium black hair.

Police described the suspects in a third case as three males 13 to 15-years old, all standing at 5-foot-6.

Suspects in a fourth case were three males, police said. Two were 20 to 30-years old, and one was 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds. Details about the third suspect weren’t available.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.