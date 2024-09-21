Four suspects wanted in triple burglary spree on North, Northwest Sides: police
CHICAGO - Four suspects are on the run after committing three burglaries within an hour on the city's North and Northwest Sides, according to Chicago police.
All the incidents occurred Sept. 9 at businesses in the following areas:
- 3300 block of West Bryn Mawr Ave. at 1:34 a.m.
- 6300 block of West Irving Park Rd. at 2:22 a.m.
- 6300 block of West Irving Park Rd. at 2:25 a.m.
The suspects — described as four men wearing dark clothing, face masks and gloves — broke through the front glass doors or windows of the businesses to gain entry, police said.
Once inside, the suspects targeted cash registers, safes and office areas, according to CPD.
After the burglaries, the group got into a gray SUV and drove away.
Anyone with more information on the burglaries is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area Five at 312-746-7394.