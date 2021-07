A four-year-old child was shot in Dolton on Saturday.

The boy was shot in an apartment around 12:30 p.m. near East 151st Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

He was hit in the leg and taken to Christ Hospital.

There were two adults in the home, said Dolton Spokesperson Sean Howard. One was the boy's mother.

Dolton is a suburb south of Chicago.

