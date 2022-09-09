Fourth wave of immigrants arriving in Chicago from Texas on Friday

More buses carrying migrants from Texas are expected to arrive at Union Station in Chicago on Friday.

It marks the fourth time since last Wednesday that the city has welcomed dozens of migrants at a time.

So far, a city spokesman said 274 migrants have been driven up from the Texas border. The number does not include the migrants who are on their way Friday.

Once they get to Chicago, they are provided with food, clothing and shelter. Many of them will be taken to the Salvation Army Freedom Center where they are connected to additional resources.

Earlier Friday, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin visited the facility and sat down with some of the families who made the long journey to the city.

"One family, Carlos with his wife and 5-year-old and 9-month-old child, left Venezuela in the middle of May. They’ve gone through a harrowing, life-threatening journey to make it to the border of the United States. And then they were swooped up and put on a bus and sent here," Durbin said.

"And to listen to their story is to understand the desperation of these families. That they’re literally willing to risk their lives to try to come to a place where they can feed their children and have a chance for a future."

City, state, and non-profit organizations are working with migrants to help them secure jobs.

The Illinois Department of Human Services said many of them are temporarily being housed in urban and suburban hotels.