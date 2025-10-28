Illinois man charged after argument led to Chicago-area shooting, police say

The Brief Police say a 30-year-old Round Lake Heights man was arrested after a shooting in Fox Lake left another man wounded. Investigators recovered a firearm, shell casings, and a large amount of narcotics during the investigation. The suspect, Delorian Banks, faces two felony charges.



A Round Lake Heights man is facing felony charges after police say a shooting earlier this month in Fox Lake left another man wounded following an argument.

What we know:

Fox Lake police said officers began investigating the Oct. 9 shooting after a local immediate care facility reported a 30-year-old man, also from Round Lake Heights, had been shot twice in the leg.

According to police, the victim and shooter got into an argument in the 300 block of Route 59. After the two went their separate ways, the victim was walking back to his vehicle when the suspect confronted him again and opened fire.

The victim was treated at Condell Medical Center and last listed in stable condition.

Investigators recovered five spent .45-caliber shell casings at the scene. Search warrants were later approved for a residence and vehicle connected to the case, where police said they found a firearm, a large amount of narcotics, and other evidence.

Delorian Banks | Fox Lake Police Department

Police identified 30-year-old Delorian A. Banks as a suspect, and he was arrested on Monday.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument was about.

What's next:

Banks is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony.

He was being held at the Fox Lake Police Department ahead of his first court appearance on Tuesday.