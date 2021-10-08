Foxx, Lightfoot meet after no charges filed in gang shootout on Chicago's West Side

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is opening up about her meeting with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Her office released a statement saying she met with the mayor and leaders of the Chicago police Department.

Earlier this week, five men linked by police to a deadly gang shootout in Austin were released from custody after prosecutors declined to charge each of them with a pair of felonies, including first-degree murder.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The mid-morning gunfight, which left one shooter dead and two of the suspects wounded, stemmed from an internal dispute between two gang factions, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting. The shooting was captured on a city POD camera.

Lightfoot said she couldn't believe that Foxx had not filed any charges in the shootout.

Foxx said police agreed there is not enough evidence to charge people in the Austin shooting, and told that to the mayor as well.