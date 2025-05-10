Frankfort bank robbery: FBI offers $20,000 reward for information

The Brief The FBI is offering up to $20,000 for tips in a Thursday bank robbery in Frankfort. Investigators are now looking for three suspects, not four, believed to have fled in a gray Hyundai sedan. No one was hurt during the robbery, but a handgun was implied, according to the FBI.



The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of three suspects in connection with a bank robbery in south suburban Frankfort.

What we know:

The robbery happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at the BMO branch at 19500 South Harlem Avenue, according to the FBI.

Three people entered the bank, made a verbal demand for money, and left in a gray Hyundai sedan.

No injuries were reported, and while no firearm was displayed, the suspects implied they had a handgun.

Investigators say the suspects are three Black men of medium build. Two are about 6 feet tall, and the third is a few inches shorter. All wore dark sweatpants, hooded sweatshirts, dark gloves, facial coverings and remain at large.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 or visit tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.