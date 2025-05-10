Frankfort bank robbery: FBI offers $20,000 reward for information
WILL COUNTY - The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of three suspects in connection with a bank robbery in south suburban Frankfort.
What we know:
The robbery happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at the BMO branch at 19500 South Harlem Avenue, according to the FBI.
Three people entered the bank, made a verbal demand for money, and left in a gray Hyundai sedan.
No injuries were reported, and while no firearm was displayed, the suspects implied they had a handgun.
Investigators say the suspects are three Black men of medium build. Two are about 6 feet tall, and the third is a few inches shorter. All wore dark sweatpants, hooded sweatshirts, dark gloves, facial coverings and remain at large.
Frankfort bank robbery suspects' possible getaway vehicle | FBI
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 or visit tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the FBI.