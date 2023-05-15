Fred Waller takes over role as Chicago's interim top cop

A new interim Chicago police superintendent was appointed Monday.

Retired Chicago cop Fred Waller was selected by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to take over the position from Eric Carter who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Waller worked for the department for 34 years before retiring in 2020.

Waller will serve in the role until a permanent superintendent is selected. He has said he is not interested in holding the position for the long term.

Johnson appears determined to choose an insider as Brown’s permanent replacement to help restore morale among the rank-and-file and stop the exodus of officers that has left Chicago with 1,700 fewer officers than when Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office.

Jason Lee, a senior adviser to Johnson’s transition team, reportedly said Waller's track record, leadership qualities and support among a demoralized rank-and-file made him an attractive candidate.

"Waller’s had a lot of experience. He worked through the ranks and worked with the rank-and-file as head of patrol," Lee told the Sun-Times. "He has a good sense of what’s going on and where folks are at and how to get the most out of folks who are working on the front lines. He’s been involved in a number of different experiences that are going to be relevant and are relevant to keeping the city safe, particularly during the summer months."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.