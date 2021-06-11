Chicago to give away 1,200 single-day Lollapalooza passes to vaccinated people

article

The city of Chicago has announced two opportunities for music lovers to enjoy concerts while protecting themselves against COVID-19 this summer.

The city is giving away 1,200 single-day Lollapalooza passes for those who get vaccinated, or are already vaccinated.

Additionally, the Protect Chicago Music Series will return on July 1 with a concert at Chicago State University.

The concert is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature Savemoney. The concert will only available to Chicagoans who have received the final dose of a two-dose vaccine or a single-dose vaccine by June 17.

"As Chicago prepares to reopen, we have to remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and getting vaccinated is the best way for the city to continue to move forward," CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D said in a statement. "We’re excited about these two opportunities to help those who may be on the fence about getting vaccinated to protect themselves, their family and their community."

Tickets to the Protect Chicago Music Series will be available by booking select appointments between June 14 and 17 at Chicago State University.

Tickets will also be distributed at select mobile events throughout the city over the weekend.

"While our City has seen a significant reduction in infection and hospitalization rates, there remains a gap in vaccination in our minority communities. We cannot all fully celebrate summer and the greatness of Chicago until we are all vaccinated," Zaldwaynaka "Z" Scott, Esq., president of Chicago State University said.

The full lineup of artists at the Savemoney concert will be announced next week.

More information on the Protect Chicago Music Series can be found here.

On Saturday, June 26, four Chicago vaccination sites will also be transformed into a Lollapalooza experience.

The sites will feature DJs, giveaways and offer passes to a different day of the music festival (available for pick up on July 10):

Wilbur Wright College: Passes for Thursday, July 29

Richard J. Daley College: Passes for Friday, July 30

Kennedy King College: Passes for Saturday, July 31

Malcolm X College: Passes for Sunday, Aug. 1

Each site administers the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Appointments are required and will be available to Chicagoans who are 18 and older.