Free meals this week for Chicago first responders

Guaranteed Rate this week is guaranteeing that Chicago first responders get a good meal.

The company has teamed up with the Chicago Police Foundation to provide meals to every police officer and firefighter — which is more than 16,000 people at 130 districts and firehouses.

"We don't often hear thank you's — maybe firefighters hear that more than police (laughter) but we all really need an outward showing of support from the people of Chicago who we know appreciate our efforts," said Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

The food provided on Tuesday came from Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse.

The meals later in the week will come from several other Chicago restaurants.