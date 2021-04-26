Free outdoor concerts, fitness classes returning to Rosemont park

article

Free outdoor concerts and fitness classes are returning to Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park this summer.

The village announced on Monday that "Rockin' in the Park" and "Friday Night Concert" series are both scheduled to return, though specific dates and lineups have not yet been announced.

"The Park’s summer concerts and fitness classes have become a tradition for area locals over the past several years," said Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens. "Our staff is working diligently to welcome these events back to Parkway Bank Park with the proper protocols in place to keep our guests safe."

The village also announced that Yoga and Zumba classes will return to the park during the summer months, with class dates and times to be announced at a later date.

Admission to all concerts and fitness classes is free. Advanced online registration for fitness classes is required to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and ensure limited capacities and social distancing.

For more information, visit ParkwayBankPark.com.