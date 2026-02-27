Free parking ends at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont

The Brief The Fashion Outlets of Chicago has started charging for parking. Shoppers can still receive up to three hours free with validation and qualifying purchases. Mall ownership says the change is meant to prioritize parking for shoppers.



Everything seems to be getting more expensive — and parking rates are no exception.

Shoppers who frequent the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont have long enjoyed free parking but that is no longer the case.

What we know:

The new parking policy took effect immediately.

Under the updated system:

Shoppers receive the first hour free with validation from Guest Services.

Guests can get up to three hours free if they spend $100 and have their parking ticket validated.

Without validation, parking rates are:

$13 for 1 to 3 hours

$20 for 3 to 12 hours

$50 for 12 to 24 hours

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the mall’s owner, Macerich, shared the following statement with FOX Chicago:

"We are introducing a new paid parking program and transitioning parking operations to Metropolis, a best-in-class operator known for its customer-friendly approach. This update is designed to ensure convenient access for our guests while maintaining a positive overall experience at the center. The program prioritizes parking availability for our shoppers and discourages overnight, event and airport parking. Parking rates are comparable to nearby facilities in the area; the first hour is free, and guests can enjoy up to three hours of complimentary parking with $100 or more in same-day purchases."

"For specific questions, we encourage shoppers to contact the Metropolis parking customer service team."

What's next:

Shoppers with additional questions can visit the Fashion Outlets' website.