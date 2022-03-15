Fresh Midwest teaming up with Chicago businesses for 'Restaurant Week at Home'

You don't have to wear pants to enjoy Chicago restaurant week.

This year, you can get signature dishes delivered right to your door, such as a steak dinner, deep dish pizza or Harry Caray's homemade potato chips.

All the options are available now through Fresh Midwest. The meal delivery service has paired up with six Chicago restaurants to offer restaurant week bundles, including a main dish, sides and dessert.

A meal for two people starts at $40.

"We have our meal kits that you can find online that is probably around 20 to 30 minutes it takes to prep it and to cook it and everything else you see is made in a ready to go package," said Pat Fitzgerald, creator of Fresh Midwest.

The meals can be delivered within Chicago city limits. See participating restaurants at freshmidwest.com.