Friend of fallen Aurora soldier says he wanted to join the military since he was young

A friends of a fallen soldier from Aurora said that he wanted to join the military since he was young.

Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon, 21, was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan on Saturday. Another soldier was also killed.

Gerardo Franco said Villalon was a funny, a good student, and sure of what he wanted to do with his life. He was a member of the Navy Junior ROTC at East Aurora High School, where he graduated in 2017. From there, he joined the Army.

"He wouldn't want us moping around being sad. That is not what he would want," Franco said.

Aurora's mayor Richard Irvin said in a statement, "Sadly, Miguel made the ultimate sacrifice as he protected our freedom from the front lines. The City of Lights shines much dimmer because of this loss. We’ll stand with his family and provide support. Godspeed, young soldier.”

Villalon's family is asking for privacy.