'Friends' creators confirm there won't be a reunion series

More bad news for "Friends" fans.

After the beloved comedy series announced it's leaving Netflix in July for WarnerMedia's new streaming service, the show's creators confirmed there won't be a reunion or reboot series happening anytime soon.

“We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot," co-creator and executive producer Marta Kauffman said during the Tribeca TV Festival, according to Deadline.

"The show was about that time in life when friends are your family,” she added.

She reasoned that a continuation of the series is "not going to beat what we did.”

