Friends, family continue to search for missing 23-year-old last seen in River North

Family and friends continue to search for a 23-year-old man who has been missing for several days.

Inaki Bascaran, a Glenview native, was last seen around midnight early Sunday morning leaving Celeste Bar in the River North neighborhood.

On Wednesday, his family and friends held a candlelight vigil and shared funny memories of Bascaran, hoping for his safe return.

Bascaran is a graduate of Glenbrook South High School and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He has spent the past year living in the city and working for a media company, according to his father.

Police described Bascaran as a 5-foot-9 man with green eyes and brown hair. His father said he was last seen wearing blue pants, a gray long sleeve shirt and possibly a brown or beige jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three SVU at 312-744-8266.

