Frontier Airlines to offer nonstop flight from Midway to Puerto Rico

Pack your bags, as Frontier Airlines will soon launch a nonstop service from Chicago's Midway Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The new service will launch on May 4, 2023, with some super-low introductory fares.

The airline is also launching a "GoWild!" summer pass, allowing travelers to take unlimited flights between May and September.

The $399 per person cost does not include baggage and seat fees.