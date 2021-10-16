Frost possible Saturday night into Sunday in some outlying Chicago suburbs

Patchy frost is possible in some outlying suburbs of Chicago Saturday night into Sunday.

The National Weather Service said that overnight lows will be in the mid-30°s in the Dixon and DeKalb areas northwest of Chicago.

Then, the weather will get gradually warmer Sunday through Wednesday, before a cold front brings showers and maybe even a storm on Wednesday.

Though Saturday morning felt distinctly chilly to many people in the Chicago area, temperatures are actually close to normal now. Low temperatures during the first two weeks of October ran about 15° above normal.

Saturday: High 60°, Low 46° (ten degrees cooler in Lee and DeKalb County areas)

Sunday: High 66°, Low 48°

Monday: High 70°, Low 52°

Tuesday: High 70°, Low 55°

Wednesday: High 69°, Low 54°

Thursday: High 60°, Low 47°

