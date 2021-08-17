Frozen shrimp recalled nationwide amid salmonella scare

A nationwide frozen shrimp recall is expanding.

Avanti Frozen Foods originally issued a voluntary recall of its frozen shrimp in June because of a salmonella scare.

This new recall includes certain sizes of frozen cooked, and peeled shrimp.

The list of 27 potentially contaminated food products were distributed from November 2020 to May 2021.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Whole Foods and Target are among the companies selling the shrimp but under different brand names.

Advertisement

A full list of products that have been recalled are listed on the Food and Drug Administration website.