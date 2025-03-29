Fugitive on the run in Cook County after removing electronic monitor: sheriff

The Brief Fugitive on the Run: Enrique Villegas, 29, removed his electronic monitoring device and fled in Cook County, authorities said. Criminal Charges: He was on electronic monitoring after being charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery, and aggravated fleeing. Public Alert: Villegas, who has multiple arrest warrants, was last seen in the 6100 block of South Martin Luther King Drive; authorities urge anyone with information to call 708-865-4700.



A 29-year-old fugitive is on the run in Cook County after removing his electronic monitoring device, authorities said.

Fugitive on the Run

What we know:

Enrique Villegas was placed on electronic monitoring in December 2024 after being charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery, and aggravated fleeing, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Pictured is Enrique Villegas.

Authorities said he attacked a victim with a firearm and fled from police.

Villegas was located shortly after the incident and taken into custody. Further details on the incident haven't been released.

On Dec. 18, he left his residence and removed his GPS tracking device in the 6300 block of South Maplewood Avenue, authorities said.

What you can do:

Villegas is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.

He has multiple arrest warrants in Cook County and was last seen in the 6100 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff's Police at 708-865-4700.