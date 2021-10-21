Fugitive wanted by FBI for fatal shooting at birthday party in Sauk Village

The FBI and the Sauk Village Police Department are looking for a fugitive who has ties to the greater Chicago area.

Jarvis Wright is considered at-large and is wanted for the fatal shooting of a man last summer in south suburban Sauk Village, according to the FBI's Chicago Field Office.

On July 17, Wright allegedly shot another male during an argument at the victim's birthday party, according to the FBI. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A state warrant was issued for Wright's arrest on first degree murder charges on Aug. 13 and a federal warrant was issued on Sept. 8 by the U.S. District Court of Northern Illinois, charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and custody, the FBI said.

He is described as a Black male, standing 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11, weighing approximately 175 to 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is also known to go by the alias 'Jarvo', the FBI said.

Authorities say Wright should be considered armed and dangerous. He is known to have ties to Chicago, Indiana and Wisconsin, according to the FBI.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700 or submit an online tip at tips.fbi.gov.