3 wounded in South Side drive-by shooting: police

Three people were shot in Fuller Park Wednesday morning, according to Chicago police.

The victims were found in the 4400 block of South Princeton Avenue just after 2 a.m.

A witness told responding officers that the shooters were in a silver sedan which fled the scene.

Each victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center. A man was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot.

A 36-year-old woman was struck in the hand twice.

The third victim was an unidentified female who was shot in the torso and was listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating, but no arrests have been reported at this time.