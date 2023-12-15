Fulton Market Assoc. accuses Chicago mayor of 'breaking the law' for housing migrants in certain buildings

The Fulton Market Association is raising concerns regarding the use of buildings meant for manufacturing that now house migrants, calling out Mayor Brandon Johnson over the apparent zoning violation.

In October, approximately 2,000 migrants relocated to two buildings, one located at 344 North Ogden and the other at 1640 West Walnut Street.

Citing the Kinzie Industrial Corridor Planned Manufacturing District established in 1998, the Fulton Market Association asserts that these buildings are not zoned for residential purposes.

In response to the situation, the organization held a press conference on Friday, urging the city's Inspector General to intervene.

"No one in Chicago, but especially the mayor, is above the law. We are calling today on (Chicago's Inspector General) to immediately investigate what is very clear and transparent, the mayor breaking the law, and recommend punishment for the mayor to the City Council, and all the migrants that have been placed here illegally and on Walnut to be relocated immediately," said Roger Romanelli, Executive Director, Fulton Market Association.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the Mayor's office for comment on the matter, but as of now, no response has been received.